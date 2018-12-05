Itiviti Recognized at FOW International Awards

Itiviti's Systematic Internaliser solution named Best New Technology Product - Trading and Execution at 2018 FOW International Awards

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, the leading global provider of multi-asset trading technology and financial infrastructure, received an award at the 2018 FOW (Futures & Options World) International Awards, presented last night during a prize event in London. The FOW Awards are judged by a panel of industry experts, and celebrate the best innovations in the derivatives industry in a range of categories.

Itiviti was recognized as "Best New Technology Product - Trading and Execution" for its Systematic Internaliser solution, which allows a broker acting as a Systematic Internaliser (SI) to comply with MiFID II regulations covering quote management, pre-trade transparency, reporting and Best Execution. In addition to addressing these compliance requirements, Itiviti Systematic Internaliser helps firms meet their business objectives, enabling them to address compliance confidently and efficiently while maintaining a focus on innovation and growth.

"The technology categories were particularly competitive this year, with the Trading and Execution category among the most contested awards," said Luke Jeffs, Managing Editor, Global Investor Group. "The Itiviti Systematic Internaliser product ultimately prevailed because it draws on various components of the Itiviti portfolio to tackle a new requirement - namely navigating the post-MiFID II landscape comprising many new SI liquidity pools."

The FOW International Awards are judged by a panel of industry experts drawn from across the market in a range of disciplines. To ensure the integrity of the awards process, the FOW team or Global Investor Group has no influence on the judge's decisions.

"It's very rewarding to receive such prestigious recognition for the concerted efforts by our team, who worked so hard developing our Systematic Internaliser solution and prepare it for a timely launch," said Richard Bentley, Chief Product Officer, Itiviti. "It is significant that the FOW Awards jury appreciates that MiFID II not only calls for regulatory solutions targeting compliance issues, but also new business-enabling trading technology. We devised Itiviti Systematic Internaliser to enable clients to capitalize on opportunities presented by the expanded scope of the SI regime and the new market landscape resulting from regulatory change.

Itiviti Systematic Internaliser permits different trading models and enforces MiFID II compliance while allowing users to focus on their core business. Existing SIs and firms entering the SI space can leverage this technology to improve workflows, increase automation, and ultimately create more business value for themselves and their customers.

About Itiviti

Itiviti is a market-leading global provider of multi-asset trading technology and financial infrastructure solutions for buy-side and sell-side market participants, including NYFIX, one of the industry's largest FIX-based trading communities.

Serving around 2,000 clients worldwide, we provide consistent, reliable access to the most up-to-date and innovative order routing, connectivity and trading solutions available. Top-tier trading firms, banks, brokers, exchanges and institutional investors rely on our technology, solutions and expertise to streamline their daily operations, connect to their desired markets, and trade when and where they want. All while being able to comply with global regulation.

With global offices in 18 locations covering all major financial centres, the merger of Itiviti and ULLINK in March 2018 created a full-service technology and infrastructure provider, covering all asset classes, geographies and regulatory landscapes.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com or www.ullink.com .

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

