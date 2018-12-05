Sarment Holdings Enters Into Partnership With Blackberry to Deliver Digital Security to the Global Luxury Consumer World

Sarment introduce KEYYES CHAT as a first of a series of highly secured modules for consumers

Encryption messaging application targeted to cater to security-conscious users

KEYYES CHAT will be available at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Q2 2019

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarment Holding Limited (TSXV:SAIS) is pleased to announce that it is partnering with BlackBerry to co-develop KEYYES CHAT, a highly-encrypted messaging application to provide identity and overall data security management for Sarment's rapidly growing ultra-high, and high-net worth user base. The development of KEYYES CHAT will be in conjunction with a series of other security-focused applications which are anticipated to be launched starting in 2019.

The KEYYES CHAT application has been developed with the BlackBerry Spark Communications Services SDK, which provides end-to-end encrypted chat, voice, video and data transfer functionality. It includes FIPS-validated, app-level, AES 256-bit encryption to ensure data is always protected on a device, across the mobile network and into the enterprise infrastructure.

"Working in collaboration with BlackBerry was an obvious choice for Sarment, given they have long been regarded as a global leader in secured data and communications. Integrating this technology into Sarment's digital ecosystem KEYYES is one of the steps we are taking to continue to provide our communities with useful tools they can trust. We started with bookings, purchases, deliveries and now we are adding communication to solve the issue of privacy and data security for our growing user-base. By leveraging BlackBerry's Spark Communications Services SDK communication technology, KEYYES CHAT users can feel confident that their data and privacy are certifiably secured," said Will Beattie, Chief Technology Officer of Sarment Group.

In 2018, Sarment launched a unique offering which has quickly garnered the attention of the luxury industry by migrating its network of consumers and luxury brand partners into a unique digital ecosystem named KEYYES. KEYYES works as a curator, service provider and experience planner. Users discover expert insights, purchase curated goods and make bookings at featured lifestyle venues like restaurants, bars, art galleries, spas, wellness retreats, fashion houses, private clubs, automotive showrooms and designer's workshops. KEYYES is currently available in 5 cities in Asia and the Company is targeting to be in over 20 additional cities worldwide in the next 3 years.

KEYYES CHAT will be integrated in KEYYES App but will also be available to the general public in a lighter format with the same level of end-to-end encrypted security. It will give users the possibility to discover and be informed about KEYYES world if they are not yet a member.

"We are extremely excited to be working with BlackBerry to address the cyber security and overall privacy of our users, and look forward to growing the breadth of our technology and specific application portfolio together in the coming months and years," said Quentin Chiarugi, CEO of Sarment Group. "Sarment plans to migrate all its employees' communications and its partners using KEYYES CHAT as the only communication tool when the application is launched. We want to showcase to our corporate partners how valuable KEYYES can be for their own employees and their customers."

"As more and more of our private lives are shared and conducted online, the need for secure communications is critical," said Alex Thurber, SVP and GM of Mobility Solutions, BlackBerry. "KEYYES delivers a useful service for high-net worth individuals, whose data may be of value to those with malicious intent, and being able to trust in the integrity of the chat system will be a primary decision-making factor for them in considering the service. With the BlackBerry Spark Communications SDK, KEYYES CHAT will allow seamless communication between members, partners and employees while protecting the privacy and security of its users."

Sarment is growing its user base by offering its services in targeted cities and by onboarding the world's leading luxury brands onto their platform. For more information please visit www.sarment.com.

About Sarment

Sarment was established in 2012 providing "art de la table" products and services to both private individuals and enterprises active in the luxury community. It evolved into a broader lifestyle service provider offering premium experiences to its expanding base of affluent clients, establishing its position as a trusted authority in all things luxury. Sarment is now one of Asia's major service providers with hundreds of global partners spanning a growing network of luxury partners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/750174/Sarment_SAIS_Logo.jpg