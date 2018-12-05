

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Wednesday, IHS Markit is slated to publish PMI data of Italy. Thereafter, final composite PMI reports from France and Germany are due at 3.50 am ET and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Eurozone composite PMI for November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the pound, it recovered against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1337 against the greenback, 128.11 against the yen, 1.1327 against the franc and 0.8907 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



