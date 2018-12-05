Prepaid Financial Services' Chief Executive Officer, Noel Moran, has emerged as the winner of one of the most prestigious business awards in Europe against competition from CEOs from 28 countries this year. Mr Moran was chosen as the overall winner by a judging panel ahead of three FinTech CEOs who made it to the final of the Payment Solutions for Western Europe competition.

James Watson, Awards Manager at European CEO said: "The significance of Mr Noel Moran's success in winning the 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year cannot be overstated. The European CEO awards celebrate and recognise those unique and rare individuals who fully embody the qualities of leadership, vision, and character and here at European CEO we know that Mr Moran fully embodies these special qualities."

Noel Moran, CEO at PFS responded stating: "I wish to thank European CEO for this honour and all of our employees for their dedicated work and long-term belief in PFS. Together we have enjoyed tremendous successes in 2018 and this included returning a decade of profitability to set us apart in FinTech. We look forward to next year with confidence as we aim to make 2019 a record-breaking year for Prepaid Financial Services, our team and our clients."

About Prepaid Financial Services

Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) provides multi-award-winning payment technology solutions by offering comprehensive innovations in e-money. As a pioneer in the evolution of FinTech, its world-class solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards, as well as IBAN accounts in the UK and Eurozone. PFS is Authorised and Regulated by the FCA in the UK as an electronic money institution and has passported its e-money license to enable e-money issuance in the EEA.

PFS has rapidly expanded to become one of Europe's largest e-money issuers. The company has returned profits for 10 consecutive years. With programmes active in 24 countries and growing, PFS has the ability to transact in 22 currencies. PFS' products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by governments, local authorities, NGOs, mobile network operators, banks, and corporate clients globally. PFS is an agile FinTech chosen by FinTechs.

