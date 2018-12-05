Multinational telecommunications leader will resell Qumu platform globally, deploy Qumu hybrid cloud as video collaboration services backbone

Qumu, the leading provider of best-in-class video technology for the enterprise, has been selected by British Telecom (BT) as the company's strategic vendor for enterprise video streaming. This new partnership will add the Qumu video platform to BT Global Services' world-class Collaboration and Unified Communications portfolio to create a true, end-to-end enterprise video solution offering for BT clients.

"We are extremely excited to be chosen as a strategic vendor by BT, one of the leading communications service companies in the world," said Vern Hanzlik, Qumu President and CEO. "As a long time Qumu customer BT has invested significantly in our enterprise video platform over the years, and the trust we've developed between the companies will now be used to drive innovation in the video collaboration and communication space for years to come."

As part of the agreement, BT Global Services will resell Qumu's award-winning on premise, cloud, and cloud-hybrid streaming solutions to its global customer base, which currently spans over 180 countries. In addition, BT will deploy Qumu's cloud solutions as a managed streaming service for its voice and video conferencing customers who seek a single platform to produce both live and on-demand video events.

"The addition of the Qumu platform to our Meetings portfolio will give BT customers across the globe access to best-in-class video technology that is flexible, easily managed, and offers the latest in Unified Communications integration capabilities," noted Paul McCrosson, Product Manager at BT Global Services. "The company's award-winning technology aligns perfectly with the needs of the global customers we serve, along with BT's security and service delivery requirements."

