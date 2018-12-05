Deezer Brand Solutions, the ad-sales house of global music streaming service, Deezer, has today launched mobile programmatic audio advertising for its free users through a new partnership with Triton Digital, the leading technology and services provider to the global audio industry. The new partnership will significantly improve advertising efficiency and will bring more value for both brands and its non-paying users.

Now, audio buyers can effortlessly establish real-time deals from Deezer's digital audio inventory. Starting today, Deezer will release its audio mobile inventory across 20 countries* using Triton's audio SSP, Yield-Op.

The new partnership aims to deliver even more value to brands looking to advertise on the streaming service, as Deezer's audio advertising is non-skippable and will play only one unique audio ad per break. This guarantees increased brand visibility, without heavily disrupting the user experience. In addition, Deezer's first-party data guarantees high quality targeting and ensures a high degree of impressions delivered to the most relevant audience.

Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digitalcommented: "Deezer is a premium publisher, and we are proud to have their inventory offered via Yield-Op for private deals and on open auction in the a2x marketplace. Enabling agencies and advertisers around the world to engage Deezer's millions of monthly active users with targeted, relevant ads will further strengthen the high-quality, personalized listening experience that Deezer has always delivered."

Marianne le Vavasseur, VP Adsales, Deezer Brand Solutions commented:"We are excited to offer a more efficient way to advertise on Deezer. Now with programmatic advertising through Triton, more brands and publishers can reach the audiences they need to drive visibility and awareness, while our free users will benefit from more suitable ads."

* Countries include Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Guatemala, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay

About Deezer

Deezer connects 14 million monthly active users around the world to 53 million tracks. Deezer is available in over 180 countries worldwide, and offers instant access to one of the largest and most diverse global music streaming catalogue on any device. Deezer is the only music streaming service with Flow, the unique mix of all your old favorites and new recommendations in one ever-changing stream. Based on an intuitive, proprietary algorithm and created by people who love music, it's the only place to hear all your music back-to-back with fresh discoveries tailored to you. Deezer is available on your favorite device, including smartphone, tablet, PC, laptop, home sound system, connected car or smart TV. Making music happen since 2007, Deezer is a privately held company, headquartered in Paris with offices in London, Berlin, Miami and around the world. Deezer is available as a free download for iPhone, iPad, Android and Windows devices or on the web at deezer.com. For the latest news on Deezer go to Deezer.com/company/press.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics, the leading online audio measurement service. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

