The UK's Cumbria Constabulary Grows Public Evidence Submission with Axon Citizen

Axon and Cumbria Constabulary to host webinar on Axon Citizen

LONDON and SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon , the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies and its United Kingdom subsidiary, Axon Public Safety UK Limited, today announced that the Cumbria Constabulary has received more than 3,200 pieces of evidence from the public since deploying Axon Citizen for Officers. Cumbria Constabulary was the first police force in the UK to roll out this public evidence submission tool when it launched in May of this year. This Thursday, December 6th, Cumbria Constabulary's Superintendent Matt Kennerley will join Axon for a webinar on Axon Citizen for Officers and share his experience with the technology. To sign up for the 3 pm GMT webinar and learn more, visit: axon.com/uk-citizen-webinar.

"Previously, the only way we could have captured this much evidence would have been by physically retrieving the devices on which the evidence is stored from the members of the public who own that device," says Superintendent Kennerley. "Much of this evidence would have been lost or caused significant travel time and costs."

Axon Citizen for Officers allows law enforcement to securely receive and manage one-on-one digital evidence submissions from citizens relating to a specific crime. The product eliminates the need for community members to hand over the phones or recording devices to officers. To learn more about Axon Citizen for Officers, visit: https://uk.axon.com/products/citizen .

