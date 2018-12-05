The Mexican National Center for Energy Control (CENACE) has announced that the fourth long-term auction has been temporarily suspended, due to the changes in the management of CENACE itself, as well as in that of the Federal Electricity Commission.Mexico's National Center for Energy Control (CENACE) informed all of the interested parties, potential buyers and bidders, that the country's upcoming auction for large-scale renewable energy projects has been temporarily suspended. The CENACE said the suspension depend on the change of administration in the entities involved, which means, the country's ...

