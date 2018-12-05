

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks tumbled on Wednesday as investors turned defensive amid warning signs in the bond market and skepticism over the U.S.-China trade truce.



Traders also watched Brexit developments after British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a damaging setback in parliament on the Brexit deal.



The benchmark DAX was down 125 points or 1.10 percent at 11,211 in opening deals after losing 1.1 percent the previous day.



Automaker Daimler slid half a percent on a Bloomberg report that it is considering boosting its stake in a joint venture with Chinese partner BAIC Motor Corp.



BMW and Volkswagen also moved lower as the White House revoked its threat of European auto tariffs.



Deutsche Bank dropped 1.5 percent after reportedly settling a probe into controversial tax deals.



Rival Commerzbank was marginally higher.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX