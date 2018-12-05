The "Mobile Services in Central and Eastern Europe: Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile telecoms revenue will continue its recovery over the next few years, driven primarily by handset data growth

This report examines the key trends and drivers, and provides a comprehensive mobile telecoms market forecast for the Central and Eastern European region and for 16 individually modelled countries including the Czech Republic, Poland, Russia and Turkey.

This report provides:

a 5-year forecast of 206 mobile KPIs for the Central and Eastern European region and for 16 key countries

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile service, and for key countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlight similarities and differences between countries

a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile operators.

Data Coverage

Mobile connections

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Smartphone, non-smartphone

Mobile revenue

Service, retail

Prepaid, contract

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Handset voice, messaging, data

Mobile ARPU

SIMs, handset

Prepaid, contract

Handset voice, data

Voice traffic

Outgoing minutes, MoU

Key Topics Covered

Chapter No.

5. Executive summary

6. Mobile revenue will continue to grow during the next few years, driven mainly by revenue growth from handset data

7. Worldwide trends

8. Worldwide: mobile service revenue will continue to increase during the forecast period, and will reach USD867 billion in 2023

9. Regional trends

10. Mobile revenue will continue to increase despite declining traditional services

11. Mobile: the improved LTE-A coverage and an increasing number of mobile contract subscribers will drive mobile ARPU growth

12. Mobile: notable mobile penetration growth is only expected in Turkey, as most of the other countries in the region have already reached saturation

13. Mobile: ARPU will increase in a number of countries in CEE, mainly as a result of increasing migration towards contract and high-value data plans

14. Mobile: declining price pressure and improved LTE/LTE-A coverage will positively affect mobile ARPU

15. Country-level trends

16. Czech Republic: a wave of competition is expected in the mobile market as the regulator seeks to decrease consumer ASPU

17. Poland: operators' key focus will be on network and coverage upgrades

18. Russia: the total mobile telecoms market will increase by 2023 thanks to the strong demand for online content

19. Turkey: inflation will distort revenue trends but strong operator investments in mobile services will drive underlying revenue growth

20. Forecast methodology and assumptions

21. Our forecast model is supported by sound market knowledge

22. Examples of forecast input drivers

