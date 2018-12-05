

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, as the bond market signaled a potential economic slowdown and investors watched fresh developments on the Brexit front.



Meanwhile, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said that the weekend meeting between Trump and Xi was very successful and the working groups of the two states will actively hold consultations for 90 days in accordance with the agreement and the road map.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 59 points or 1.18 percent at 4,954 in opening deals after closing 0.8 percent lower the previous day.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were down over 1 percent as investors fretted about a drop in bond yields and the implications on growth.



Automaker Renault shed 0.9 percent and Peugeot lost 1.4 percent as the White House revoked its threat of European auto tariffs.



Air France KLM advanced 1.7 percent after the leader of its pilots' union lost his bid for re-election.



