This time, the countries revealing their first floating PV plans are Albania and the Ivory Cost. In the first, a 12.9 MW plant is being proposed by local hydropower producer KESH, while in the second, the local government has secured funds for what it claims will be Africa's first floating PV array.Two more countries have this week revealed plans to install their first floating solar projects. In Albania, which relies almost completely on hydropower for its power demand and has an abundance of water surfaces, local power utility Korporata Elektroenergjetike Shqiptare (KESH) has submitted a proposal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...