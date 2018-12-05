Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 05-Dec-2018 / 09:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lord Rothermere 2 Reason for the notification a) Chairman Position/statu s b) Initial Initial notification notification/A mendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification GB0009457366 code b) Nature of (i) Automatic exercise prior to expiry in line the with Plan rules of nil-cost options under the transaction DMGT Executive Bonus Scheme 2002; and (ii) Sale of shares to cover taxes and employee national insurance contributions arising on the transaction set out above at (i) c) Price(s) Price(s) Volume(s) and volume(s) (i) GBP0.00 110,464 (ii) GBP6.21 52,101 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the 4 December 2018 transaction f) Place of London Stock Exchange (XLON) the transaction Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 ISIN: GB0009457366 Category Code: DSH TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 Sequence No.: 6761 EQS News ID: 754629 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2018 04:08 ET (09:08 GMT)