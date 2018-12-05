Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Dec-2018 / 09:12 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 5 December 2018 **************** Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Transaction in own shares DMGT announces that on 4 December 2018 it transferred 110,464 A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares (A Shares) out of treasury at a price of GBP6.21 per share to match obligations to provide shares to an option holder who had acquired them as a result of exercising options under its Executive Bonus Scheme. Following these transfers the total number of A Shares held in treasury is 4,701,955 and the total number of A Shares in issue (excluding shares held as treasury shares) is 337,502,515. Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: +44 (0)20 3615 2904 Daily Mail and General Trust plc Northcliffe House, 2 Derry Street, London, W8 5TT www.dmgt.com [1] Registered in England and Wales No. 184594 ISIN: GB0009457366 Category Code: POS TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 Sequence No.: 6762 EQS News ID: 754639 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=919a76601535b4b3b210f49d7a6dd9db&application_id=754639&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2018 04:13 ET (09:13 GMT)