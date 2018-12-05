Persulfate Market to Witness Enhanced Demand Owing to Increasing Usage in Cosmetics Industry Till 2023 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, December 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global persulfate market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Persulfate, also termed as peroxodisulfate or peroxysulfate, is one of the strongest oxidants and used as polymerization initiators in the plastic industry as a desizing agent or etchants. It has an excellent shelf life when stored appropriately, and is economical to use.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of market are growing demand from end-use industries and rising use of persulfate in cosmetics. However, storage and transportation issues may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Persulfate market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Ammonium persulfate, sodium persulfate, potassium persulfate, and the other types could be explored in persulfate in the forecast period. Ammonium persulfate segment accounted for the substantial market share in terms of volume and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be the rising demand from several end-use applications like polymers and electronics. It is a white crystalline solid and a strong oxidizing agent. It does not burn readily but may cause a spontaneous explosion of organic materials. It is exclusively used as a food preservative and as a bleaching agent.

The market may be categorized based on applications like polymers, electronics, cosmetics & personal care, pulp, paper and textiles, water treatment, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. The others sector comprises adhesive, gas and oil production, inks, pigments, and dispersants, mining, and peroxymonosulfate, photography. Polymers sector accounted for the substantial market share of persulfate and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. In addition, pulp, paper, and textiles sector is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come. Pulp and Paper - persulfates are used in the sizing of paper, preparation of binders and coatings, and production of special papers.

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of persulfate and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of key manufacturers in the region and growing demand from developing countries. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of persulfate in this region.

China is leading in terms of demand due to a government initiative to be a net exporter of polymer-based products. Whereas, India has the highest growth rate among the developing countries, and the mounting disposable income of its population has allowed people to shift toward the polymer-based products.

The key players of persulfate market are Fujian Zhanua Chemical Company Limited, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Incorporation, VR Persulfates, E.I. Du Pont de Nemours & Company, Hebei Jiheng Group Company Limited, Adeka Corporation, Hebei Yatai Electrochemistry Company Limited, Ak-kimKimya, Proxychem, and United Initiators. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

