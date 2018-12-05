

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as trade and growth worries sapped investors' appetite for risk.



There is skepticism and confusion about the truce between the U.S. and China on trade after China promised action but gave no details on the tentative truce.



The bond market is flashing warning signs after the U.S. Treasury curve inverted for the first time in more than a decade.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 80 points or 1.13 percent at 6,943 in opening deals after declining 0.6 percent in the previous session.



The pound also moved lower on Brexit fears following three successive defeats for Theresa May's government in Parliament on Tuesday.



BP Plc fell 1.3 percent, Tullow Oil shed 1.2 percent and Royal Dutch Shell lost almost 2 percent as oil prices dropped around 1 percent on concerns over rising U.S. inventories and a global-selloff in equity markets amid worries over an economic slowdown.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore declined 1-2 percent.



Aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce fell slightly after it joined forces with Chicago-based artificial intelligence software maker Uptake to spot possible operational issues in its Trent engine fleet.



BT Group eased 0.6 percent. According to the Financial Times, the telecommunications giant will strip Huawei Technologies' equipment from its core 4G network within two years.



Shire Plc rallied 2.6 percent after Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Company announced that its shareholders approved resolutions related to the proposed acquisition of the U.K drugmaker.



In economic releases, U.K. services PMI data for November is awaited later in the session.



