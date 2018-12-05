Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $6.3bn Anti-Obesity Drugs Market

LONDON, December 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Forecast 2018-2028

Mechanism of Action, Innovator Drugs, Generics. Prescription Drugs, OTC, Duration of Therapy, Incretin mimetics/GLP-1 agonists, SNDRIs, Lipase Inhibitors, Serotonin receptor agonists, Sympathomimetic-GABA receptor agonists, Sympathomimetics, Short-term Drugs, Long-term Drugs

The global anti-obesity drugs market was is valued at $1.3bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2017 to 2022. In 2017, the prescription drugs submarket held 96% of the global anti-obesity drugs market.

Report Scope

• Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market forecast from 2018-2028

• Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market analysis and forecast from 2018-2028, by Mechanism of Action:

• Incretion mimetics/GLP-1 agonists

• SNDRIs

• Lipase Inhibitors

• Serotonin receptor agonists

• Sympathomimetic-GABA receptor agonists

• Sympathomimetics

• Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market analysis and forecast from 2018-2028, by Duration of Therapy:

• Long-term Drugs

• Short-term Drugs

• Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market analysis and forecast from 2018-2028, by Innovator vs Generic Drugs:

• Innovator

• Generic Drugs

• Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market analysis and forecast from 2018-2028, by Prescription vs OTC:

• Prescription Drugs

• OTC

• This report discusses and provides revenue forecasts from 2018-2028 for selected anti-obesity drugs:

• Saxenda

• Contrave/Mysimba

• Belviq

• Qysmia

• Xenical

• Alli

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts from 2018-2028 for these regional and national markets:

• US

• Japan

• EU5: Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK

• BRIC: Brazil, Russia, China, India

• RoW

Each national market is further segmented by submarket: mechanism of action, duration of therapy, prescription vs OTC, innovator vs generic drugs

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the anti-obesity drugs market:

• Eisai/Arena

• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

• Novo Nordisk

• Orexigen/Takeda

• Roche

• Teva

• Vivus

• This report discusses novel mechanism of action, active pipeline molecules and promising pipeline molecules.

• This report gives an overview of pricing and reimbursement in the US and EU.

• This report provides a SWOT Analysis of the global anti-obesity drugs market.

