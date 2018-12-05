ACT gas network operator Evoenergy and the Canberra Institute of Technology have partnered to build a first of its kind hydrogen test facility at CIT Fyshwick. The station will test up to 100% hydrogen in deployments in which natural gas is currently used.From pv magazine Australia The Australian Capital Territory has launched the nation's first hydrogen testing facility with the goal to understand how green hydrogen produced from excess wind and solar energy can viably be used in existing gas networks. The 'green' hydrogen, produced from renewable feedstock, will supplant natural gas. Evoenergy ...

