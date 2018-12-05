The scheme will provide incentives for solar-plus-storage projects for self-consumption, as well as for projects for virtual power storage.The canton of Vaud - Switzerland's third largest canton by population and fourth by size - has renewed an energy storage incentive scheme. The Government said it has allocated CHF 3 million (around US$3 million) for this year's scheme - an increase from CHF 2.5 million a year earlier. The scheme is part of its CHF 100 million plan to support renewables and energy efficiency. Overall, this year's budget will be devoted to support two different kinds of storage. ...

