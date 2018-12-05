Solar is expected to play a leading role in the Portuguese Government's new energy plan, which includes the goals of covering 80% of the country's total power demand with clean energy by 2030, and electrifying 65% of its economy by 2050.Portugal's Minister of Environment and the Energy Transition João Pedro Matos Fernandes has presented the country's new plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 - the so-called "Roteiro para a Neutralidade Carbónica 2050." It envisages Portugal covering 100% of its total power demand with renewable energies by 2050, thus reducing C02 emissions by between 85% ...

