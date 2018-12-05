XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Named a Top Three Glassdoor Best Place to Work in the UK

GREENWICH, Conn. - December 5, 2018 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has received the annual Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award for 2019, advancing 25 places to the number three position based on high marks for culture, values and leadership. The award recognizes the company as one of the best places to work in the United Kingdom as voted by employees.

Bradley Jacobs, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, "We're honored to once again be recognized with the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award for the quality of our culture. We believe in empowering our employees to do their best work and take satisfaction in their contributions to the team."

Earlier this year, XPO was named to the Fortune Future 50 (http://fortune.com/future-50/list/) list of US public companies best positioned for breakout growth. This is the first year that XPO has earned a place on the list, joining Amazon, Netflix, Salesforce and other market innovators.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,529 locations and more than 98,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com

Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz

+1 203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com (mailto:erin.kurtz@xpo.com)





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

