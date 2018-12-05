sprite-preloader
Program for Oncopeptides Capital Markets Day December 14th, 2018

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 5, 2018/PRNewswire/ --

Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO) have previously announced that they will host a Capital Markets Day in New York. The program is now available below and on the company website: www.oncopeptides.com / Investors & media / Calendar. The event will be webcasted.


Registration & Breakfast: 8.00 - 8.30 | Presentation: 8.30 - 11.00 am ET

The Maxwell Hotel, 541 Lexington Avenue, New York

Oncopeptides Capital Markets Day Program

8.30 - 09.00 Introduction to Oncopeptides including a Clinical Trials Overview
Jakob Lindberg, CEO of Oncopeptides

9.00 - 09.45 HORIZON and ANCHOR Trials Data Update
Professor Paul G Richardson, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

9.45 - 9.50 Short Break

09.50 - 10.10 The Evolving Myeloma Treatment Landscape and the Position of
Melflufen
Paula Boultbee, CCO at Oncopeptides

10.10 - 10.40 Panel discussion and Q&A
Professor Paul G Richardson, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Jakob Lindberg, CEO of Oncopeptides
Christian Jacques, MD, MSc, EVP Clinical Strategy and Chief Scientific Officer
Paula Boultbee, CCO at Oncopeptides

10.40 - 11.00 Summary and Conclusions
Jakob Lindberg, CEO of Oncopeptides

Registration for investors and analysts: RSVP to Alan Lada at alada@troutgroup.com

For further information, please contact:

Rein Piir, Head of Investor Relations at Oncopeptides
E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com
Cell phone: +46 70 853 72 92

This information was submitted for publication at 11.30 CET on December 5, 2018.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen (Ygalo), a peptide conjugated alkylator, belonging to a new class of drugs called Peptidase Enhanced Compounds. Melflufen is intended as an effective treatment of hematological cancers, and in particular multiple myeloma. The goal with the current clinical study program is to demonstrate better results from treatment with melflufen compared with established alternative drugs for patients with late-stage multiple myeloma. Melflufen will potentially provide physicians with a new treatment option for patients suffering from this serious disease.

© 2018 PR Newswire