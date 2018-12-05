Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ("Teva") as successor depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") programme. Teva's ADRs trade on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "TEVA." Each ADR represents one ordinary share of Teva."

"We are proud to have been selected by Teva as successor ADR depositary bank for its NYSE listed ADR programme," said Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi. "With Citi's global presence and investor relations expertise, we are confident our platform will help to facilitate the continued success of the Teva ADR programme and provide its investors with the highest quality ADR services."

