F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend
London, December 5
Date:5 December 2018
Company: F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23
Interim Dividend
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2019, of 1.25 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.
The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date -13 December 2018
Record Date -14 December 2018
Payment Date -31 December 2018
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745085