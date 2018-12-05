Outotec Oyj: Outotec to deliver minerals processing technology to Mexico

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE DECEMBER 5, 2018 AT 1:00 PM

Outotec to deliver minerals processing technology to Mexico

Outotec has been awarded a contract for the delivery of a complete minerals processing plant for a precious metals project in Mexico. In addition, Outotec will deliver process equipment for upgrades of two other sulfide silver ore processes for the same customer. The total value of the contracts booked in Outotec's fourth quarter order intake is approximately EUR 30 million.

Outotec's scope of the delivery includes the entire process flowsheet of grinding mills, flotation machines, concentrate and tailings thickeners, as well as concentrate filters, automation, and various spares and supervision services for the new precious metals concentrator. For the upgrade of existing silver processes, Outotec will deliver additional flotation machines and multiple fine grinding equipment for improved recovery.

The deliveries will take place in the end of 2019.

"We are pleased that we were chosen to deliver our leading technologies and services that enable our customer to improve their profitability in a sustainable way", says Kimmo Kontola, head of Outotec's minerals processing business.

