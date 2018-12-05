IAM Market Size Worth $22.68 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 12.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global identity and access management market size is estimated to reach USD 22.68 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., rising at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. Spiraling adoption of cloud services and mobile devices and emergence of insider threats combined with strict compliance necessities are leading to increased spending on organization IT security, which is estimated to stoke the growth of the market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )

Based on end use, the public sector and utilities segment accounted for the leading share in the IAM market in 2017.On the basis of deployment, cloud is anticipated to be the most promising segment during the forecast period. Cloud is changing the way a business operates. It facilitates a different level of cost-benefit, flexibility, and efficiency to carry out business functions. Moreover, it also provides organization an opportunity to transform their business models and gain a competitive edge over their competitors. Managing identities and accessing control for enterprise applications act as one of the prominent challenges faced by IT.

Extending a company's identity services into cloud model is a notable requirement for use of on-demand computing services in long run. Various cloud delivery models such as SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS call for service providers and IT departments to extend organization's IAM processes, practices, and procedures to cloud services that are efficient and scalable for customers and providers. Utilizing more cloud-based services puts IT security function on the forefront of a company's planning activities, which is likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Analysis Report By Deployment (Cloud, Hybrid, On-Premise), By End Use (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Public Sector, Healthcare), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025"at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/identity-and-access-management-iam

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

On-premise was the most prominent deployment segment in the market in 2017. It is poised to reach USD 11.05 billion by 2025

by 2025 The BFSI segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to experience the fastest growth in the global arena during the same period. Emerging economies such as China , India , and Japan , which are increasingly deploying IAM solutions and services to address cybersecurity concerns are playing a pivotal role in the development of the regional market

is estimated to experience the fastest growth in the global arena during the same period. Emerging economies such as , , and , which are increasingly deploying IAM solutions and services to address cybersecurity concerns are playing a pivotal role in the development of the regional market Key players include Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, NetIQ Corporation, and HID Global Corporation.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Homeland Security Market - The homeland security market size was USD 279.64 billion in 2015.



The homeland security market size was in 2015. Managed Security Services Market - The global managed security services market size was valued at USD 17.65 billion in 2015.



The global managed security services market size was valued at in 2015. Military Radar Market - The global military radar market size was valued at USD 8.09 billion in 2015.



The global military radar market size was valued at in 2015. Data Center Security Market - The global data center security market size was valued at USD 6.36 billion in 2015.

Grand View Research has segmented global identity and access management market on the basis deployment, end-use, and region:

Identity and Access Management Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025) Cloud Hybrid On-Premise

Identity and Access Management End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025) BFSI Energy, Oil & Gas Telecom & IT Education Healthcare Public sector & utilities Manufacturing Others

Identity and Access Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2015 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database,Grand View Compass, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com