Caliber Corporate Advisers: Lane Mendelsohn Vantagepoint ai President Interviewed Live on Fox 5 News

President of the world's first artificial intelligence trading software invited to interview live at the NYC studio, talks about record breaking online sales

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2018 / Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint ai, the software company that developed the first artificial intelligence (AI) trading software in the world available to retail investors and traders was invited to be interviewed live on Fox 5 News as he has been established as a technology and market expert.

Lane Mendelsohn is known in the trading industry for his highly accurate market analysis software, Vantagepoint. The software is backed by patented AI technology and can forecast trend direction up to 3 days in advance with up to 86% accuracy.

Because of Mendelsohn's impressive insight, he was asked to do a live interview in the Fox 5 News NYC studio on Cyber Monday. Mendelsohn reported this year's Black Friday sales have broken records, especially on mobile devices.

Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving known as the day of phenomenal online retailer sales has now become a week-long extravaganza. The sales are starting earlier and lasting longer than ever before. Black Friday sales began on Thanksgiving Day, with about $3.7 billion dollars in sales. That is a 28% increase just from last year.

Black Friday broke records as well, with $6.22 billion, a 23% increase from last year. Also, something to note, is that $2 billion in those sales were completed on smartphones. In summary, physical retail locations could be on the down turn, but the retail industry is more than thriving thanks to online retail marketing. "Foot traffic has decreased, but it's been more than made up for by online shopping, both on Black Friday and Cyber Monday," said Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint.

The Vantagepoint artificial intelligence algorithms were able to forecast the decline in the Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 earlier this year, and again in October, all in advance of the market declines. On November 20th Vantagepoint forecasted the Dow to begin trending upwards and since that time the Dow has increased substantially, at a time when traders expected the Dow to trend lower. Vantagepoint's short term market forecasts have been extremely reliable and consistent allowing traders to preserve capital and build true wealth.

As the first AI trading software in the world available to retail investors, Vantagepoint is also the longest standing, while it remains at the forefront of the trading software industry with about 30,000 customers in about 160 countries worldwide. 2019 marks the Company's 40th Anniversary of empowering traders and investors around the world.

About Vantagepoint ai, LLC

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint ai, LLC, creators of Vantagepoint software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. VantagePoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, VantagePoint's patented Neural Network processes predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence.

