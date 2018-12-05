

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) announced the company acquired a 70% share of Guangzhou KangNiDaiSi Medical Investment Co., Ltd, which focuses on dialysis and related chronic disease services. KangNiDaiSi has three independent hemodialysis centers under construction in the cities of Guangzhou and Zhaoqing in Guangdong province.



Fresenius Medical Care also acquired 55% stakes in Henan Aishen and Aishen Beijing Hospital. Henan Aishen and Aishen Beijing are building 13 dialysis centers and a grade I renal hospital to complement the dialysis care network that will cover Henan, Shandong, Guangdong and Hainan provinces. In addition, the company has taken a 60% share of Daqing Kangda Dialysis Center Co., Ltd in Heilongjiang province.



