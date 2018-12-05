Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) is consolidating its position as key player in electric mobility by launching today an innovative line of fluids for electric and hybrid vehicles. Produced thanks to important efforts of the Group's R&D teams, these products have been specially developed to meet the cooling and lubrication needs of the various components of these new types of engines and to ensure that they remain in peak condition throughout their lifetime.

Two new product lines are now available to automakers: Total Quartz EV Fluid, for light vehicles, and Total Rubia EV Fluid, for industrial utility vehicles and electric buses.

Marketed by Total Lubricants, these products join the other electric mobility solutions Total offers through a variety of concrete applications for charging, storage, and fleet management.

"Through extensive research efforts, we are proud to have developed products that align with the new needs of electric mobility," explains Philippe Charleux, Senior Vice President Lubricants and Specialities at Total. "Integrated before the vehicles leave the factories, these high-performance fluids will accompany them throughout their service lives, benefitting all our customers: parts manufacturers, automakers and end users. This project illustrates our technical excellence and our ability to anticipate and innovate, which we leverage for a sustainable and performing mobility

Developed in Response to New Technical Requirements

These lines were developed to provide a better solution for the specific issues linked to engines and transmissions with high rotation speeds, and the need to control heat exchange in electric batteries.

Total researchers focused their research and development efforts for these fluids on four main characteristics, required by any electric or hybrid application:

dielectric properties , essential to any usage with electric current

, essential to any usage with electric current compatibility with new electrification components , helping to prevent the corrosion of copper coils in electric engines and protect their polymer coatings

, helping to prevent the corrosion of copper coils in electric engines and protect their polymer coatings a solution for the temperature constraints specific to electric models: rapid calorific evacuation during major accelerations or fast charges, thermal management for batteries, etc.

specific to electric models: rapid calorific evacuation during major accelerations or fast charges, thermal management for batteries, etc. conventional lubrication services for transmissions to protect their mechanical components, maintain optimal friction properties and ensure vehicles efficiency over time

Total and ElectroMobility

This line of fluids for electric and hybrid vehicles, now available from Total Lubricants, is in line with Total Climate Strategy and the Group's ambition to reduce the carbon footprint of the energy products offered to its customers.

It comes in addition to the wide selection of electric mobility solutions already available from Total and its subsidiaries, including:

A territorial grid of charging points within the TOTAL service station network, which will eventually include 1,000 high-powered (150 kW) charging points at 300 service-stations, one every 150 km in Western Europe

(150 kW) at 300 service-stations, one every 150 km in Western Europe Access to tens of thousands of public charging points throughout Europe through partnerships, offered to professionals via the TOTAL GR Card

through partnerships, offered to professionals 10,000 public charging points in France, managed by G2Mobility and located in local and regional authorities as well as in businesses and companies' premises

G2Mobility and located in local and regional authorities as well as in businesses and companies' premises Private-use solutions, with electric charging offers from Direct Energie and Total Spring in France as well as Lampiris in Belgium, combined with their electricity provision services





