Zedge, Inc.: Zedge Introduces Self-Publishing Tool for Artists, Brands, and Creators

NEW YORK, NY / December 5, 2018 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American: ZDGE), a leading content discovery and creation platform for personalized content and entertainment, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated self-publishing tool for artists, brands and creators, empowering them to quickly share, market and sell exclusive content with Zedge Premium's audience. Sharable content includes wallpapers, video wallpapers, audio files, ringtones and more. Using this tool, artists can launch and manage their storefront, which will give them access to Zedge's close to 35 million monthly active users and join a community of other top tier talent already leveraging the platform.

The web-based self-publishing tool was created with input by artists who understand the needs of their community and provides them with an easy and powerful interface for managing all aspects of their business. Content managers can use their own discretion to determine pricing, whether to offer free content and optimize for distribution and engagement or for revenue.

"This tool has been months-in-the-making, and we paid close attention to the feedback from our beta users as we made adjustments accordingly," said Tim Quirk, SVP Marketplace. "The scalability this brings to the overall Zedge Premium platform is what excites us most. We are in essence opening the door for any and all artists to join and benefit from our powerful platform, tens of millions of customers and outstanding content catalogue. We strive to ensure that we are providing artists with a best-of-breed experience focused on meeting their needs effortlessly."

Artists interested in marketing and selling their digital content to Zedge's global audience of close to 35 million can sign up now at http://marketplace.zedge.net.

