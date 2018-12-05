R.J. O'Brien Wins 2018 FOW International Award for Non-Bank FCM of the Year, Marking Third Consecutive Year in Category

CHICAGO and LONDON, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, last night won the 2018 FOW International Award for Non-Bank Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) of the Year - its third consecutive win in the category. FOW, part of the Global Investor Group, presented the award at a dinner ceremony following its Derivatives World London: The Debates conference.

The FOW International Awards celebrate those who have provided exceptional service and/or innovation to their clients and the industry. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts drawn from across the market in a range of disciplines.

Luke Jeffs, Managing Editor of Global Investor Group, said: "R.J. O'Brien has established itself in recent years as the leading international non-bank FCM. In a year when some of its top rivals have struggled, RJO has delivered solid results and continues to lead its field."

RJO Chairman and CEO Gerald Corcoran said: "Our sustained focus on global growth included a number of key achievements this year, including opening a new office in Dubai, bringing our talented UK team under one roof with room for additional expansion, and building further on our expertise with the addition of key professionals in offices in the U.S. and around the world. We are grateful to FOW for honoring us once again with this terrific recognition."

In addition to the three consecutive Non-Bank FCM of the Year awards, RJO's London-based UK affiliate won the magazine's prestigious Editor's Choice Award for 2015, based on factors including growth prospects, company achievements and successful collaborations and acquisitions. RJO's private client division, RJO Futures, also just won Wealth & Finance International magazine's award for "2018's Most Trusted Financial Brokerage Firm" - the first time a futures brokerage has earned the award.

Created in April 2017, the Global Investor Group incorporates the Global Investor, FOW and ISF brands and offers news, data and in-depth analysis across derivatives, securities finance, custody and fund services and asset management.

R.J. O'Brien

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage firm in the United States, serving institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of 400 introducing brokers (IBs). Clearing more than 80,000 client accounts, RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide.

The firm's UK affiliate, R.J. O'Brien Limited (RJO Limited), provides execution, clearing and settlement services to professionals and eligible counterparty clients who transact business on the world's leading futures and options exchanges. RJO Limited offers anonymous electronic and voice access to markets across multiple asset classes, including futures and options on all major global exchanges, equity contracts for difference (CFDs) and over-the-counter cleared commodities. The affiliate also provides real-time risk management across asset classes; tailored post-trade services; proximity and colocation services; and state-of-the-art front-, middle- and back-office solutions for sell-side clients wanting to outsource technology and facilities management.

R.J. O'Brien Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 114120).

