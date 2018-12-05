Orbis Intelligent Systems Appoints Beau Tucker II as Sales Director

-- The IoT Subsidiary of Aquam Corporation Poised to Lead in Global Infrastructure and Water Asset Monitoring Across Industries

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbis Intelligent Systems ("Orbis"), an Aquam Corporation ("Aquam") company, announced today that it has selected Beau Tucker II as Sales Director. Beau is responsible for executing the firm's asset monitoring market strategy across commercial, residential, and utility applications on a worldwide scale, enhancing Orbis' market position as a new IoT leader for asset management.

Beau has built a successful career on his extensive knowledge and expertise in energy and water efficiency technologies across a wide array of industries. Throughout his career, Beau has helped a plethora of Fortune 50 companies save tens of millions of dollars by utilizing data-driven approaches and innovation-provided actionable insights. These companies include SpaceX, Tesla, Rolls Royce, and more. At Orbis, Beau will help clients proactively manage their pipeline assets, as Oribis' IoT technologies capture real-time asset and performance data.

"I am excited to join the innovative and driven team at Aquam, and to be sharing with the world Orbis' leading-edge non-invasive [pipeline] monitoring technologies," Beau commented. "With aging, deteriorating, and corroded water infrastructures, the rich and actionable data that Orbis's devices and systems deliver is needed more than ever, allowing asset managers to optimize operations and deliver cost savings."

"We are thrilled to have Beau join us," states Danny Krywyj, President and Founder of Orbis. "He is a great fit with our company and our mission. Our clients will greatly benefit from Beau's experience in helping to translate innovative technologies into savings, mitigated risks, and improved asset quality."

About Orbis Intelligent Systems

Orbis Intelligent Systems is positioned to be a market leader providing data-driven monitoring solutions for distribution infrastructure and water assets in commercial, residential, and utility applications worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Orbis is part of Aquam Corporation. For more information, visit www.orbis-sys.com.

About Aquam Corporation

Aquam Corporation is a global firm that provides integrated infrastructure support, diagnostics, rehabilitation and monitoring solutions for water and gas infrastructure. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Aquam uses environmentally friendly technologies to address the world's aging infrastructure problems. Aquam is also the parent company of world-leading small-diameter pipe lining technology manufacturer Nu Flow Technologies; pipe rehabilitation provider Specialized Pipe Technologies; and global pipeline assessment and inspection technology provider Aquam Pipe Diagnostics. For more information, visit www.aquamcorp.com.

