

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) said Wednesday that it currently expects fourth-quarter 2018 current accident year net catastrophe impacts of $350 million to $365 million, before tax, including the Camp and Woolsey fires in California and Hurricane Michael.



After tax, fourth-quarter current accident year net catastrophe impacts are estimated at approximately $275 million to $290 million.



Hartford will release fourth-quarter 2018 financial results on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, after the close of the market.



