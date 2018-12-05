=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financing St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands - Zwtl.: Atrium completes refinancing for Wars Sawa Junior with a EUR170 million loan Jersey, 5 December 2018. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") has refinanced with Helaba the Wars Sawa Junior retail centre in Warsaw, Poland, which was acquired for EUR301.5 million in October. Atrium has taken a EUR170 million secured loan with a tenor of eight years to replace the existing bridge loan taken in October 2018. The Group's average maturity following the refinancing is extended to 5.5 years and its cost of debt is reduced to 3.1%. Ryan Lee, Chief Financial Officer of Atrium Group, commented: "Wars Sawa Junior is one of the best retail assets in Poland and the acquisition has further enhanced the quality of our portfolio and income. The loan extends our Group maturity and decreases our overall cost of debt as we continue with the deployment of our portfolio strategy and pro-active optimization of our balance sheet." For further information: FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey: atrium@fticonsulting.com About Atrium European Real Estate: Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 34 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 970,000 sqm and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.8 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of two, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals. About Helaba: Helaba is a German Landesbank headquartered in Frankfurt and Erfurt and at important financial centres worldwide. As a balance-sheet lender with a sustainable business model, its real estate business is focused on commercial properties in Germany, Europe and the US. Helaba started its business in Central Eastern Europe in 2006. The bank finances office, retail and logistics properties in Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia for institutional investors. The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. Further inquiry note: For further information: FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland Claire Turvey Ellie Sweeney atrium@fticonsulting.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2018 06:56 ET (11:56 GMT)