Global Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market: Beverages End Use to Maintain Leading Position Through 2027

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global stretch blow molding machines market in its published report titled "Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2027". In terms of revenue, the global stretch blow molding machines market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors on which FMI sheds light in this report.

Stretch blow molding machines are used for manufacturing plastic bottles and containers. Melted plastic is injected into a mold to create a preform. Stretching and blowing machines require preheating of the preform to be done. The driving factor for the stretch blow molding machines market is the growth of plastic bottles and container industry. Globally, the demand for glass bottles is decreasing due to their high cost and fragile properties. The decline in this demand is fulfilled by plastic bottles and containers, boosting the growth of stretch blow molding machines market. Manufacturers are focusing on lightweight packaging which is, in turn, boosting the global demand for stretch blow molding machines. The increasing consumer preference towards bottled water is creating a demand for stretch blow molding machines. Approximately, 600 billion units of bottles are manufactured globally to meet this demand.

Trends in the Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market

One of the prominent trends is the inclination of beverage packaging manufacturers towards packaging formats. Consumption of packaged beverages is compelling brand owners to rely more on packaging machinery to cater to the increasing demand. The stretch blow molding machines market is expected to witness growing demand due to the increment in the bottled water and plastic containers.

Categories of Stretch Blow Molding Machines

The stretch blow molding machines market is segmented as per technology type, orientation type, and end use. On the basis of technology type, stretch blow molding machines are segmented as a single-step and two-step blowing machines. Single-step stretch blow molding machines use a rapid cooling preform mold and reheat the preform before placing it into the mold. After reheating, the preform is stretched and blown to fit into the mold. Two-step stretch blow molding machines follow the same procedure in two steps, which include preform creation and reheating & stretch blow molding of preforms. Stretch blow molding machines can use different types of materials, as per consumer requirement, such as, PP, PET, bioplastic, and other polymers. On the basis of orientation type, the global stretch blow molding machines market is categorized as rotary and linear type. On the basis of end use, the global stretch blow molding machines are categorized into food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, personal care, and cosmetics segments. With an increment in the flexible packaging formats and design availability provided by innovative machinery, the demand for stretch blow molding machines is anticipated to increase.

Cost and Usage of Stretch Blow Molding Machines

Stretch blow molding machines cost over US$ 100,000 and are generally manufactured to produce large volume outputs in a single run. They can manufacture at least 15,000 bottles/hour. Stretch blow molding machines are manufactured by large-scale manufacturers. Despite being one of the largest manufacturing countries, China imported approximately US$ 3.0 billion worth of packaging machinery in 2017. Stretch blow molding machines are significantly used for PET bottles and containers, and 70% of the soft drinks are packaged in PET plastic bottles. Biaxial stretching increases the barrier properties, clarity, tensile strength and drops impact tolerance of bottles, which is eventually increasing the demand for stretch blow molding machines.

Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market: Competitive Landscape

Krones AG, Nissei ASB Machine Co. Ltd., Sacmi Imola S.C., SIPA S.p.A., KHS GmbH, Sidel, PARKER PLASTIC MACHINERY CO., LTD., CHUMPOWER MACHINERY CORP, SMI S.p.A., KEENPRO INDUSTRY CORP., KENPLAS Industry Ltd., Aoki Technical Laboratory, Inc., Zhejiang Huangyan Lingma Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd., Demark Holding Group, and Golfang Mfg. & Development Co., LTD.

