

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the pound advanced against its major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound climbed to 2-day highs of 1.2762 against the franc and 0.8875 against the euro, from its early lows of 1.2669 and 0.8932, respectively.



Against the yen and the greenback, the pound rose to 144.54 and 1.2798, off its previous lows of 143.27 and 1.2672, respectively.



The pound is likely to find resistance around 1.30 against the franc, 0.86 against the euro, 147.00 against the yen and 1.29 against the greenback.



