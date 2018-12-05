Tempered Glass Market 2018 Details the Key Players, Market Share, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Export: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Tempered Glass Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period. The success of construction project relies on the right combination of glass types. Mounting a tempered glass for exterior and interior of the building enables a stronger protection against external climate and keeps the internal components intact from moisture and dust. A fully tempered glass is much stronger than annealed glass with the same thickness and configuration. On meeting a casualty, the tempered glass breaks into small fragments that lead in minor injuries. A tempered glass is often referred as a safety glass since it addresses the needs of various organizations with a clear set of standards for safety glass. The common applications include general glazing, safety glazing, building entrances, bath and shower enclosures. Once tempered, the glass cannot be drilled or cut into any shape neither it may have any modification or alterations, since if it encounters activities such as acid-etching or sandblasting it result in a hasty failure. The driving factors responsible for the growth of tempered glass market include surge in automobile demand and transformation in building architectures that include enhancing natural light by use of glass and roofs is likely to propel the market growth in the near future. Tempered glass is used as a mobile accessory and proliferation of smartphones have enabled higher traction for commercial use.

Application segment for tempered glass market includes construction and automotive. Construction sector gains a higher ground due to consumer spending, improved infrastructural capability and rise in deployment as a safety tool. Geographical segmentation for tempered glass market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific market is likely to gain a significant CAGR in the forecast period due to rise in disposable income and increase in construction activities. European regions are anticipated to gain a positive traction in the forecast period due to high demand from automotive and construction sector. South America, on the other hand contributes to the market growth due to extensive use of tempered glass for residential and commercial buildings. North America registered a higher CAGR in the past due to extensive demand and rise in spending for construction. Consumer preference for modified architecture and use of tempered glass as a glass façade is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The key players in the tempered glass market include AGC group, Saint-Gobain and NSG Group.

Access 111page research report with TOC on "Tempered Glass Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-tempered-glass-market-2018-2022

About Tempered Glass:

Tempered glass is a strong protection glass, which is manufactured by heating the plate glass at approximately 1100°F, followed by cooling. Tempered glass has multiple beneficial properties when compared with the other glasses such as annealed, laminated, and heat-strengthened glass.

Covered in this report:

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tempered glass market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: Americas APAC EMEA



Global Tempered Glass Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors : Asahi Glass Cardinal Glass Industries Koch Industries Nippon Sheet Glass SGG Vitro



Market driver : Increasing demand for smartphones and laptops For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge : Processing challenges For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend: Anticipated use of tempered glass in photovoltaics For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key qu estions answered in this report: What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Combed glass Market



China Lab Glassware Market



Roxithromycin Dispersible Tablets Market



Abnormal dispersion glass Market



About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com