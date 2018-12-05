sprite-preloader
05.12.2018
BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

London, December 5

NET ASSET VALUE

British & American Investment Trust PLC announces that, as at 3rdDecember 2018, the value of the group's investments and cash at banks was £12.5 million (net of £0.85 million interim and preference dividends paid on 27th November) and the unaudited consolidated net asset value of the company was not less than 10.1 pence per £1 ordinary share (prior charges deducted at par) and 35.8 pence per ordinary share on a fully diluted basis.

