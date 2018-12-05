Technavio's research report on the elevator and escalator market in APAC projects the market to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005388/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the elevator and escalator market in APAC for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The introduction of smart elevators will be one of the major trends in the elevator and escalator market in APACduring 2018-2022. The vendors are focusing on integrating cognitive analytics with elevators and escalators, which will help in the monitoring of these machines in different locations. Different sensors are used in gathering data regarding the performance of elevators and escalators, which can be used to identify and predict issues, minimize downtime, and personalize the experience for users.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the elevator and escalator market in APAC is the growing high-speed metro projects:

Elevator and escalator market in APAC: Growing high-speed metro projects

APAC has 14 megacities, out of which, six cities have a population value of more than 20 million. The megacities in APAC have been witnessing growth due to the rising population and rapid urbanization. The growth of megacities in terms of population has created a demand for efficient public infrastructure. Hence, several countries have planned for metro rails in urban areas. The upcoming metro rail projects are expected to drive the demand for elevators and escalators during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction, "The metro rails are a dominating source of mass transportation in countries such as China and Japan. In several Asian countries such as India, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia, the demand for metro rail is expected to increase as these countries have increased investments in metro rails. In India, metro rail is a prominent form of transport, where this mode of public transportation has recorded strong growth since its inception in 2002."

Elevator and escalator market in APAC: Segmentation analysis

This report on the elevator and escalator market in APAC provides segmentation by product (elevator and escalator) and by end-user (residential and non-residential). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, the residential segment held the largest elevator and escalator market share in 2017, contributing to nearly 66% of the market share. This end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The elevator segment held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 87%. This segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005388/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com