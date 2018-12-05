Leader in Collaborative Work Management Also Moves into New Offices in San Diego and Dublin to Accommodate Rapidly Growing Team

Wrike, the collaborative work management platform for high-performance teams, is in the midst of an international relay party in celebration of three office openings and rapid growth. The relay kicked off at the company's first APAC headquarters in Melbourne, Australia before moving to the new location for Wrike's EMEA headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. The final leg of the relay will take place today at the new San Diego office location, concluding the 16-hour event.

"Opening an APAC HQ is an incredible milestone for Wrike and I cannot think of a better way to celebrate our growth than with an international relay party, spanning three continents," said Wrike CEO and Founder Andrew Filev. "We have tripled our worldwide headcount over the last three years and we plan to double in size within the next three. More and more companies are adopting collaborative work management tools to help them overcome the challenges presented by digital transformation and we intend to make Wrike the platform enterprises rely on as their unified digital workplace packed with all the tools, features, and integrations needed to get high-quality work done quickly and at scale."

Wrike's APAC headquarters opens its doors with 10 employees and a goal of creating 50 jobs. The company has grown its customer base by 697 percent and its total annual recurring revenue by 334 percent in the APAC region over the last three years.

"We already have a strong customer base in APAC and I am excited to finally be local," said Wrike Regional Manager of APAC Fintan Lalor. "I am looking forward to not only supporting our current customers, but to adding more members to the Wrike community as well. The APAC region presents a great opportunity for Wrike as more and more companies come to the inevitable realization that email and spreadsheets are no longer sufficient for collaborating and managing work in the digital age."

Dublin EMEA Headquarters Continues Expansion

This is Wrike's third EMEA headquarters location in Dublin. The first Dublin office opened in June 2015 before moving into its latest location in October 2016. Wrike is just shy of hitting its goal to create 80 jobs in Dublin and plans to add another 50 in the next three years. The company has increased its customer base by 532 percent and its total annual recurring revenue by 347 percent in the EMEA region over the last three years.

"We have had incredible success since opening the first Dublin office and it gives me great pride to say that EMEA is Wrike's fastest growing region," said Wrike Vice President of Sales and General Manager of EMEA Patricia DuChene. "There is still tremendous opportunity here, in terms of talent and market share, and we are just getting started in EMEA. Managing digital work and increasing productivity while maintaining a healthy work-life balance are top of mind for many companies in EMEA. Wrike makes it possible to have it all through seamless collaboration, automation, and a suite of work management features."

San Diego Sales Office Drives Continued North American Growth

This is Wrike's second location in San Diego. The first San Diego office opened in February 2016 and the company is well on its way to meeting its goal to create 150 jobs in three years. This new office will provide the space needed to accommodate the increasing number of sales and customer success roles that make up the bulk of the San Diego team. The company has grown its customer base in North America by 362 percent and its total annual recurring revenue in the region by 287 percent over the last three years.

"The collaborative work management market has really taken off in the last few years as a variety of trends from digital transformation to the rise of the remote workforce and the consumerization of IT all converged," said Wrike Senior Director of North American Sales Alex German. "It has been exciting to witness firsthand as high-growth companies have discovered how Wrike could help them increase productivity, improve collaboration, and create new revenue opportunities. Moving into this new space will give us the room we need to expand our team and continue driving exponential growth for the company."

Wrike recently relocated its worldwide headquarters from Mountain View, California to San Jose, California. The company currently has nearly 700 employees worldwide and has increased its global customer base by 443 percent over the past three years, bringing the total to more than 18,000 customers with nearly two million users. It has grown its total annual recurring revenue by 539 percent from 2014 to 2017, earning Wrike a spot on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 in North America for the fourth consecutive year in 2018.

About Wrike

Wrike is the collaborative work management platform for market leaders. The Wrike platform brings out the best in teams by giving them a single digital workplace with all the tools, features, and integrations they need to do transformative work. It connects the C-suite to front line work with business intelligence and insights, enabling operational excellence. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Wrike is the partner of choice for 18,000 organizations, including Google, Tiffany and Company, and Edelman, and nearly two million users across 140 countries. For more information: www.wrike.com.

