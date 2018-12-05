Blue Prism Customers, Partners and Industry Experts to Convene at Blue Prism World in London, Orlando and Tokyo

RPA leader announces details for 2019 conferences focused on the future of work and intelligent automation

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) , provider of the world's most successful Digital Workforce, today announced details for its Blue Prism World events next year in London, Orlando and Tokyo.

Building on the success of earlier Blue Prism World events, these conferences will be bigger, better and more thought provoking for 2019. Each event brings together more than 3,000 attendees and a host of key speakers and exhibitors, for two days of thought leadership and education around automation and the future of work. The events will highlight how robotic process automation (RPA) has evolved to become a transformational platform for enabling and delivering artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and other disruptive cognitive capabilities.

Blue Prism London kicks off on April 3-4, 2019, followed by Blue Prism World Orlando on May 22-23, 2019 and ending with Blue Prism World Tokyo on September 19, 2019 - the company's first full-scale user conference for the Asian market. Collectively, these events represent the largest RPA forum on the planet.

Two Days of Automation Excellence Across Three Continents

Attendees will learn how Blue Prism's digital workers are adding key value for some the world's most forward-thinking organizations - helping to automate hundreds of million hours of work and carry out billions of transactions each year. They'll also hear first-hand from Blue Prism customers on how RPA has transformed their organizations by improving operational efficiencies, increasing productivity and delivering better overall customer experiences.

All three events will feature a lineup of world-class and renowned industry experts, academics and thought leaders, sharing their insights, experience and advice on how automation can drive a digital transformation. There will also be a host of practical sessions where attendees can get hands-on access with the latest Blue Prism software and speak directly with company experts and customer teams.

These events will take attendees beyond the basics of RPA and help them explore how a digital workforce and intelligent automation (IA) can drive productivity, creativity and innovation within their organizations.

To register and find out more about Blue Prism World in London or Orlando, please visit: https://www.blueprism.com/blue-prism-world-2019.

