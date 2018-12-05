Cicero Acknowledged by Frost & Sullivan for its Productivity-boosting Automation Software for Contact Centers

The Cicero platform serves as a framework for organizing, integrating, and enabling an organization's enterprise software applications

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American contact center software market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Cicero, Inc. with the 2018 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Cicero offers contact centers and back office sites - across industries - with a unique way of solving business problems using desktop activity and process data. The company's simple, scalable, analytic, and automation software has helped top-tier companies improve the productivity and performance of their critical resources: people, systems, and processes.

"Although almost all aspects of a business converge at an employee's desktop, they are still critical blind spots in a company's operations. Cicero's solutions aid companies in uncovering these blind spots and increasing productivity, compliance, and revenues," said Principal Analyst Michael DeSalles. "Cicero's software identifies and collects the untapped desktop activity and process data using sensors and then combines it with other data sources to make it readily available for analysis and action."

Cicero's platform is an improvement on typical server-based solutions, as it non-invasively harnesses the data from interactions between applications and the platform on which they run. Using Cicero's solution, companies can offer the following three types of integration:

Process integration streamlines workflow and business processes by simplifying navigation, eliminating data search, and reducing business tasks, without writing or altering the application code.

Data integration shares data between applications and systems, lowering the need to duplicate information in one or more applications.

Visual integration organizes the information on the end-user desktop using pass-through integration, where applications are displayed in their native user interface, or uses overlay integration, where a new application, such as a dashboard, is placed over existing applications.

Cicero leverages its software and technology to provide managers and supervisors with granular visibility into employee activity. Most importantly, for large global enterprises, Cicero's solutions can identify and compare agent behaviors across lines of business and regions. Cicero continues to help companies simplify routine agent tasks and ultimately decrease costs by 20%, while significantly improving the customer experience.

"Cicero employs activity intelligence, process intelligence, and robotic automation in its fully integrated software suite, which allows it to lower project complexity and risks. Furthermore, Cicero eliminates the need for additional investments in network and server bandwidth and eases the strain on management and IT resources," noted DeSalles "Cicero makes it easy for contact center managers to rapidly and dynamically transform their servicing environment."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For over 15 years, Cicero has helped contact center and back-office organizations improve the productivity and performance of their critical resources: people, systems and processes. Through a strategic commitment to simplifying Activity Intelligence, Process Intelligence and Robotic Automation, Cicero has been at the forefront of the enterprise process efficiency movement. Visit us at http://www.ciceroinc.com

