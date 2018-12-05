District Heating Market to Grow at 3.5% CAGR by 2023

PUNE, India, December 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds district heating market is expected to grow from USD 170.7 billion in 2018 to USD 203.0 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during the forecast period. The district heating market is driven by various factors such as increasing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective heating systems and growing urbanization and industrialization.

The district heating market comprises major players are Fortum (Finland), Vattenfall (Sweden), Engie (France), Danfoss (Denmark), NRG Energy (US), Statkraft (Norway), Shinryo Corporation (Japan), LOGSTOR (Denmark), Vital Energi (UK), Kelag (Austria), Goteborg Energi (Sweden), FVB Energy (Canada), Alfa Level (Sweden), Ramboll (Denmark), Savon Voima (Finland), Enwave Energy (Canada), Orsted (Denmark), Helen (Finland), Keppel DHCS (Singapore), and STEAG New Energies (Germany).

"Based on heat source, renewable to growt highest CAGR during forecast period"

Renewable heat sources help in meeting the rising energy needs, improving efficiency, reducing greenhouse gas emission, and improving climate conditions. Increasing regulations for reducing greenhouse gas emission and growing demand for energy-efficient heating systems are the factors propelling the growth of the district heating market for renewable sources during the forecast period.

"Based on plant type, CHP to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period"

Combined heat and power (CHP) plant refers to the plant that is designed to generate power and heat in a single, integrated system. The heat that is normally wasted in conventional power generation plant is recovered as useful energy. By utilizing the thermal byproduct of electric production, CHP plants regularly see fuel efficiencies of 70-85% or higher, which help increase the efficiency of district heating solution for end users, which, in turn, propels the demand for district heating. Moreover, CHP helps reduce the capital investment, provides economies of scale, reduces heat losses to the environment, and substitutes the use of fossil fuels for district heating, which, in turn, lead to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

"Residential application to hold largest market share during forecast period"

Residential applications include single-family houses and apartments (hotels, buildings, and multi-housing). Favorable government incentives such as more focus on energy-efficient products have led to the increased adoption of district heating in developed countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, and Japan. In addition, the development of smart home applications play a major role in increasing the demand for district heating. The innovation and adoption of new techniques in smart homes have boosted the growth of this market.

"APAC to record highest growth rate during forecast period"

Increasing demand for thermal comfort, achieving energy efficiency, and reducing greenhouse gas emission, the market for district heating is expected to rise in the coming years. Rapid urbanization in the region is propelling the growth of the district heating market. Moreover, dense population and growing per capita income in this region, along with government initiatives, are the major factors driving the growth of the market in this region.

The District Heating Market report study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the district heating market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the district heating marketplace.

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 20%, Tier 2 = 55%, and Tier 3 = 25%

By Designation: C-Level Executives = 50%, Directors = 25%, and Others = 25%

By Region:North America = 60%, Europe = 20%, APAC = 10%, South America = 5%, and Middle East & Africa = 5%

