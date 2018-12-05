Researchers in Spain have proposed a new standard for solar cell testing, which they say could enable more accurate determinations of a cell's annual energy yield. Using machine learning, the method processes data sets consisting of thousands of solar spectra, creating representative examples which can then be used to predict average annual efficiency.Artificial intelligence has found plenty of time and money saving applications within the solar industry, in the automated production of solar panels and the forecasting of their long-term performance, among other areas. Now, a team of researchers ...

