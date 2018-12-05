Significantly Enhances Speed of Core Process Mining Algorithms and Gains Three New Patents

Celonis, the leader in business transformation software, today announced its latest advances in increasing the speed of its process mining engine and obtaining three patents for unmatched flexibility and efficiency of collecting and analyzing process data.

Although core algorithms of process mining technology were founded over a decade ago, Celonis has made major advances over recent years to meet market demand for an intelligent suite of capabilities. Celonis Intelligent Business Cloud moves beyond visualizing process data to become always-on business transformation software that works across end-to-end processes, recommending next best actions. A global industry analyst firm has named process mining technology among the key technology trends for 2019.

"As the market leader in process mining software, Celonis' vision was always to advance process mining from a useful 'x-ray' that analysts use for identifying productivity improvement opportunities to an intelligent layer global companies use to transform their operations," said Alexander Rinke, Co-CEO, Celonis. "With the rapid customer adoption growth in recent years, we saw a huge opportunity to drive the innovation agenda in this space based on our large-scale global deployments and close customer relationships."

Process Mining Engine up to 70x Faster

With Celonis enterprise customers adding as many as 1,000 users a month, with some analyzing over a billion customer service records, scalability of the core engine was a key strategic driver. Celonis Research Development tripled resources for the Engine Team as they worked on ways to achieve faster query calculations across a large number of users. The team was able to horizontally scale the calculation workload to gain 5 to 70X speed increases. This advance is key to achieving Celonis' goal of ubiquitous use of process mining to achieve business transformation.

Patented Innovation for Flexible and Efficient Analysis

A leading industry analyst firm recently stated that in terms of innovation "Celonis surpasses with the most innovative, comprehensive offering in the market." This innovation advantage continues with 11 pending patents. Three most recently issued are:

Method for generation of an event log fast and efficient method for sensing raw data stored in a source system.

Method for the efficient analysis of process data simpler, more flexible and efficient analysis of potentially parallel running processes

Method for the analysis of processes flexible method for processing, reconstruction, and analysis of business processes using Processing Query Language (PQL)

About Celonis

Celonis (www.celonis.com) is the New York- and Munich-based leader in business transformation software, turning process insights into action with the process mining technology it pioneered. Its Intelligent Business Cloud allows organizations to rapidly understand and improve the operational backbone of their business. Companies around the world including Siemens, GM, 3M, Airbus and Vodafone rely on Celonis technology to guide action and drive change to business processes, resulting in millions of dollars saved and an improved experience for their customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005098/en/

Contacts:

Maria Scurry, Celonis, m.scurry@celonis.com, 781-366-7617