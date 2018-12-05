Oi and Nokia sign network transformation agreement to prepare for future fixed and mobile broadband demand in Brazil

Press Release

Companies enter long-term technology partnership to increase network speed and capacity and enhance mobile and fixed broadband service performance in Brazil

Modernization of optical transport network to deliver up to 10 Terabits per second throughput to support growing fixed and mobile broadband needs

Nokia to deploy AirScale Single Radio Access Network, supporting 2G, 3G, 4G and future 5G services

Oi will begin a journey to transform operations to become more efficient and customer-centric with help from Nokia AVA

Will enable Oi to offer its customers fiber-to-the-home using Nokia fixed access technology to enhance residential broadband performance

5 December 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and Oi have signed a long-term technology partnership to enable Oi to meet increasing demand for fiber connectivity in the home and expand mobile broadband coverage and capacity, while preparing for the future introduction of 5G. Nokia will leverage its radio access, IP and optical transport and fixed broadband solutions and services, working with Oi on the service provider's operational restructuring process, as part of its recovery plan.

Reductions in broadband subscription prices and a growing adoption of smartphones have led to an increase in demand for data services in the home and on the move in Brazil. The introduction of fiber-to-the-home has led to renewed demands for residential broadband services in regions previously covered only by copper networks. Oi and Nokia have signed a series of agreements under which they expect will drive new speeds, capacity and performance in Oi's network to meet these growing demands and connect up to 10 million houses by 2021.

Nokia will continue Oi's widespread optical transport and IP access network expansion, delivering up to 10 Terabits per second capacity throughput using dense-wave-division-multiplexing optical transport and IP routing technology. The optical transport network will serve as the backbone for high-speed fiber-to-the-home services, in addition to the Nokia AirScale radio access network to support growing mobile broadband demand as Oi transitions toward 5G.

The deployment of the Nokia AirScale single radio access network across the country will support 2G, 3G and 4G services and can be software upgraded to support 5G. This will allow Oi to expand its 4G offering as it gradually reduces 2G and 3G services, while preparing for the delivery of 5G.

Network and service operations will be enhanced through increasing use of automation and analytics, including the Nokia AVA cognitive services platform. An improved customer experience will be enabled through machine learning and prescriptive analytics that can predict and prevent service degradations up to 7 days in advance.

Nokia and Oi will also explore residential broadband service quality, adopting new models to improve the 'Oi Fibra' and 'Oi TV' services as well as the customer experience. The companies have signed a reseller agreement that will enable Oi to offer Nokia WiFi beacons in its retail outlets in the country. This solution, once installed, quickly establishes a whole-home meshed WiFi network that significantly enhances ultra-broadband coverage and performance.

Eurico Teles, CEO of Oi, said: "We expect that this long-term technology partnership agreement will allow us to consolidate our suppliers and benefit from greater operational efficiencies as we continue our restructuring process."

Osvaldo Di Campli, head of Nokia Latin America, said: "With an end-to-end technology and services portfolio we are able to work with service providers such as Oi to deliver new capabilities in fixed and mobile services as they transition toward 5G."

