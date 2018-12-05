Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas receives 106 MW order in Greece

Madrid, 5 December 2018

Vestas has won a 106 MW order by utilising its versatile product portfolio to develop the optimal solutions for several sites in Greece. More specifically, the order includes the supply and installation of 14 V136-4.2 MW, five V136-3.6 MW and eight V117-3.6 MW turbines. To optimise the wind energy solution to the sites' specific climatic conditions, some of the V136-4.2 MW turbines will be equipped with Vestas' Anti-Icing SystemTM, which efficiently minimises ice formation on blades to maximise energy production in cold climate.

"Leveraging our ability to develop site-specific solutions and our competitiveness in the new auction system have been key factors in winning this order. Together with local partners, we are breaking new grounds for wind energy in Greece highlighted by the fact that we for the first time are able to apply our expertise in cold climate solutions in a Mediterranean country like Greece," says Marios Zangas, Head of Vestas Hellas.



Besides the supply and installation of the wind turbines, the contract also includes a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement. Turbine delivery is planned for the second and third quarter of 2019, whilst commissioning is planned for the third quarter of 2019.



Vestas pioneered the Greek wind market in 1986 and since then it has installed around 1.4 GW of wind turbines. This new order reinforces the company's leading position in the market with more than 50 percent of market share.



The customer and projects are undisclosed per the customer's request.





For more information, please contact:

Irene Rodríguez Álvarez

Marketing Manager

Vestas Mediterranean

Tel.: +34 91 362 81 13

Email: IRRAL@vestas.com



About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 97 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 83 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 24,400 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

