Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Introduces the Third Generation of Non-invasive Intracardiac Blood Flow Visualization Technology, at EuroEcho Imaging 2018

ZUG, Switzerland, December 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Premium cardiac and vascular imaging rises to a new standard as Hitachi Medical Systems Europe introduces the next level of intelligentVector Flow Mapping (iVFM) at EuroEcho Imaging 2018 in Milan, Italy, December 5, 2018.

Increasing in popularity, the third generation of non-invasive intracardiac blood flow visualization technology provides unique information about the intraventricular vortex and its energetic efficiency, including Kinetic Energy Loss, Relative pressure or Wall Shear Stress display and analysis.

Built on the premium 2D/4D/4G CMUT LISENDO 880LE ultrasound system, as a part of the HDAnalyticsTM, a unique and accurate CV analysis package for confident cardiac hemodynamic assessments, the new iVFM features faster data processing through automation for a simplified workflow. The embedded iVFM is now available for both intracardiac and vascular flow structures.

Prof.Jose Luis Zamorano, Professor of Medicine, Head of Cardiology at the University Hospital Ramón y Cajal,Madrid: "VFM offer a better insight into cardiac physiology and is a new way of analyzing Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy responders. VFM is easy to analyze and makes creates a better understanding of cardiac diseases".

Mr. Jean-Luc Budillon, President and COO of Hitachi Medical Systems Europe: "Since their inception, today's ultrasound systems have progressed to become essential medical devices for all levels of cardiovascular care. The LISENDO 880LE is Hitachi's new premium 2D/4D/4G CMUT diagnostic ultrasound solution for cardiologists that redefines the vision of cardiac ultrasound by providing exceptional clinical performance coupled with state-of-the-art features and analytics".

Hitachi released the world's first diagnostic ultrasound system in 1960 and the world's first Colour Doppler ultrasound system in 1984. Continuing this history of innovation, Hitachi introduced Vector Flow Mapping (VFM) analysis using ultrasound in 2006. Hitachi stands out as a company dedicated to providing unique solutions to echocardiography's clinical challenges. The LISENDO 880LE maintains Hitachi's tradition of providing exceptionally innovative ultrasound for cardiovascular care.

Today, Hitachi is able to presents a full range of innovative cardiovascular imaging systems, all of them designed to be a true one-system solution for adult, fetal, paediatric and congenital heart patients. With this milestone, Hitachi raises the bar not only in image quality but also in premium technologies, putting cardiologists to the next level in CV ultrasound imaging.

About Hitachi Medical Systems Europe

Hitachi Healthcare in Europe is represented by Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG, Zug, Switzerland. The company is a first choice supplier of open and powerful high-field MRI systems, multi-slice CT systems as well as medical ultrasound, endoscopic and optical topography systems (NIRS. Ultrasound expertise encompasses clinical applications such as cardiology, radiology, internal medicine, obstetrics/gynecology, gastroenterology, urology and surgery. Hitachi Medical Systems Europe offers a complete range of solutions to address a wide range of medical challenges. For more information about Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG. For more information, please visit http://www.hitachi-medical-systems.eu

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information, please visit http://www.hitachi.com

