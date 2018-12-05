

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL), a provider of water, hygiene and energy technologies and services, said Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Holchem Group Limited, a U.K.-based supplier of hygiene and cleaning products and services for the food and beverage, foodservice and hospitality industries.



The acquisition, subject to clearance by the Competition and Markets Authority, is anticipated to occur in early 2019. Both businesses will continue to operate separately until the acquisition has been cleared. No other details of the acquisition were announced.



Holchem operates in the U.K. and Ireland, and the company's 2017 sales were approximately 43 million pounds, or $56 million.



'Holchem's strong technical capabilities and service model align well with Ecolab's commitment to helping customers uphold stringent food safety standards. We look forward to combining our teams to better serve food and beverage and foodservice customers in Ireland, the U.K. and throughout Europe,' said Sam de Boo, Ecolab senior vice president and general manager for Food & Beverage and Nalco Water, an Ecolab company, in Europe.



