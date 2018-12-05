The "Fixed Services in Western Europe: Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines key trends and drivers, and provides a comprehensive fixed telecoms market forecast for Western Europe and for 16 individually modelled countries including country views for France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.

This report provides:

a 5-year forecast of 110 fixed KPIs for the Western European region and for 16 key countries

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of fixed service, and for key countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries

a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for fixed operators

Data Coverage

Fixed connections

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up

Narrowband voice, VoBB

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed revenue

Service, retail

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed voice traffic

Outgoing minutes, MoU

Key Topics Covered

Chapter No.

6. Executive summary

7. Worldwide trends

8. Worldwide: fixed revenue in Western Europe will grow at the same rate as the worldwide average during the forecast period

9. Regional trends

10. Fixed: increased fixed broadband penetration is the main driver of revenue growth

11. Fixed: government initiatives will drive further growth in broadband take-up, and next-generation access will account for four fifths of all fixed connections by 2023

12. Fixed: broadband penetration in most countries is nearing saturation; regional penetration growth will be driven by activity in Italy, Portugal and Spain

13. Fixed: ASPU is higher in countries outside the EU

14. Fixed: improvements in fixed broadband coverage and the availability of high-speed fibre services will support continued revenue growth

15. Country-level trends

16. France: operators' investments in fixed roll-outs will make fixed broadband more attractive, leading to growth in the number of connections

17. Germany: the decline in fixed voice revenue will hinder the total telecoms revenue growth

18. Italy: new entrant Iliad has further increased competition in the mobile market, and in the fixed market, coverage and take-up of fibre will grow

19. Spain: operators' focus on rolling out FTTP/B will help to maintain high fixed broadband ASPU levels during the forecast period

20. UK: the regulator is encouraging operators to roll out full fibre FTTP connectivity, and this will lead to a transformation of the broadband market

21. Forecast methodology and assumptions

22. Our forecast model is supported by sound market knowledge

23. Examples of forecast input drivers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/snlshd/fixed_services_in?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005404/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Broadband