This report examines key trends and drivers, and provides a comprehensive fixed telecoms market forecast for Western Europe and for 16 individually modelled countries including country views for France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.
This report provides:
- a 5-year forecast of 110 fixed KPIs for the Western European region and for 16 key countries
- an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of fixed service, and for key countries
- an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries
- a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for fixed operators
Data Coverage
Fixed connections
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up
- Narrowband voice, VoBB
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Fixed revenue
- Service, retail
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Fixed voice traffic
- Outgoing minutes, MoU
Key Topics Covered
Chapter No.
6. Executive summary
7. Worldwide trends
8. Worldwide: fixed revenue in Western Europe will grow at the same rate as the worldwide average during the forecast period
9. Regional trends
10. Fixed: increased fixed broadband penetration is the main driver of revenue growth
11. Fixed: government initiatives will drive further growth in broadband take-up, and next-generation access will account for four fifths of all fixed connections by 2023
12. Fixed: broadband penetration in most countries is nearing saturation; regional penetration growth will be driven by activity in Italy, Portugal and Spain
13. Fixed: ASPU is higher in countries outside the EU
14. Fixed: improvements in fixed broadband coverage and the availability of high-speed fibre services will support continued revenue growth
15. Country-level trends
16. France: operators' investments in fixed roll-outs will make fixed broadband more attractive, leading to growth in the number of connections
17. Germany: the decline in fixed voice revenue will hinder the total telecoms revenue growth
18. Italy: new entrant Iliad has further increased competition in the mobile market, and in the fixed market, coverage and take-up of fibre will grow
19. Spain: operators' focus on rolling out FTTP/B will help to maintain high fixed broadband ASPU levels during the forecast period
20. UK: the regulator is encouraging operators to roll out full fibre FTTP connectivity, and this will lead to a transformation of the broadband market
21. Forecast methodology and assumptions
22. Our forecast model is supported by sound market knowledge
23. Examples of forecast input drivers
